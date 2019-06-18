Eagles release 2019 training camp dates

Sports

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles released their 2019 training camp dates and details on Monday morning. Among the notable takeaways is the decrease to just one open practice for fans this season and that session requiring a paid ticket for attendance.

Training camp will begin on July 25 and run through the end of August, however, the only time Eagles fans can watch a practice is on August 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. New this season is the $10 admission fee, which will be a donation to the Eagles Autism Challenge. That practice begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

Aside from that practice session the team will practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia for the rest of training camp. The team reports to the facility on July 24.

The first preseason contest for the birds is set for August 8 at 7:30 p.m. at home against the Tennessee Titans.

