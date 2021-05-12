PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Wednesday night the NFL released the schedule for the upcoming 2021 season, which will include 17 regular season games. The Eagles will begin their season on the road in Atlanta.
With the addition of one more regular season game, the preseason will now only consist of three games. The Eagles will welcome Pittsburgh and New England to the Linc in the preseason, and traveling North Jersey to play the Jets in their last tune up game.
The Eagles first NFC East game will come in week three on road in Dallas for Monday Night Football. They won't face another divisional opponent until week 12 against the Giants.
The full schedule can be seen below.
PRESEASON
Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7:30 PM, NBC10)
Week 2: Thursday, Aug. 19 vs. New England Patriots (7:30 PM, NBC10)
Week 3: TBD at New York Jets
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sunday, September 12 at Atlanta Falcons (1 PM, FOX)
Week 2: Sunday, September 19 vs. San Francisco 49ers (1 PM, FOX)
Week 3: Monday, September 27 at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 PM, ESPN)
Week 4: Sunday, October 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1 PM, CBS)
Week 5: Sunday, October 10 at Carolina Panthers (1 PM, FOX)
Week 6: Thursday, October 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 PM, FOX/NFLN/Amazon)
Week 7: Sunday, October 24 at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 PM, FOX)
Week 8: Sunday, October 31 at Detroit Lions (1 PM, FOX)
Week 9: Sunday, November 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 PM, CBS)
Week 10: Sunday, November 14 at Denver Broncos (4:25 PM, CBS)
Week 11: Sunday, November 21 vs. New Orleans Saints (1 PM, FOX)
Week 12: Sunday, November 28 at New York Giants (1 PM, FOX)
Week 13: Sunday, December 5 at New York Jets (1 PM, CBS)
Week 14: Bye Week
Week 15: Sat., Dec. 18 or Sun., Dec. 19 vs. Washington Football Team
Week 16: Sunday, December 26 vs. New York Giants (1 PM, FOX)
Week 17: Sunday, January 2 at Washington Football Team (1 PM, FOX)
Week 18: Sunday, January 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 PM, FOX)