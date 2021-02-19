PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles released wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Friday, the team announced. This is the second time the Eagles have parted ways with Jackson during his career.
The move clears up $4.9 million in salary cap space for the NFC East team. Cap space is crucial for Philly this year with Carson Wentz's over $30 million cap hit this season after he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week.
Jackson said goodbye in an Instagram post on Friday.
The Eagles are expected to make a plethora of roster moves this offseason.