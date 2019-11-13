PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles return from their bye week to face the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots also enjoyed a bye last week.
The Pats suffered a loss in their last game, a 37-20 defeated at the hands of the Ravens. Philly topped the Chicago Bears 22-14 back in their last game before the bye.
The Eagles return to the practice field this week with a new, but familiar receiver, Jordan Matthews. The birds re-signed him during the bye week.
Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.