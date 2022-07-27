PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The football season has officially begun, training camp has opened up for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Year three a big one for quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who has seen confidence and a backing instilled in him from A.J. Brown and head coach, Nick Sirianni. Sirianni sporting a Hurts graphic tee on day one.
The Eagles with plenty of fresh faces on the practice field this season, along with key returnees. Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, two rookies joining the likes of vet lineback Kyzir White and cornerback James Bradberry on the defensive side.
One key piece back, Brandon Graham is a full go after his achilles tear a season ago.