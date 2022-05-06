PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles opened up rookie mini-camp this week, all their newly acquired talent via the draft and undrafted signings making their way to the NovaCare Complex.
Five rookie draft picks, including the likes of Jordan Davis took to the turf inside the Eagles facility.
For Davis, he was happy to get back out there and begin to get his feet wet at the NFL level. He mentioned the learning experience of it all up to this point, from getting to know people within the building to drills on the field.
Mini-camp wraps up on Saturday.