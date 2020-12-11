READING, Pa. - The Exeter boys' basketball team went 13-9 last season and qualified for the playoffs, but the Eagles lost their top two scorers to graduation in the offseason.
Alex Javier and Matt Davidheiser combined for over 35 points per game last season and now the Eagles look to replace that production this winter.
Additionally, the 2020-21 Exeter roster features height, which will help the team's quest to return to the postseason this year.
The Eagles opened up the season with a 60-49 win over Bethlehem Catholic on Friday night. Friday was the opening night of high school basketball in Pennsylvania and was also the final night of play before a three-week suspension of all scholastic athletic activities put in place by state officials begins in an effort to combat surging COVID-19 case numbers.