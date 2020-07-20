PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they agreed to terms with every member of their 2020 draft class. All 10-players signed deals with the NFC East team as the league prepares for the upcoming campaign.
Rookies, including these newly-signed players, are due to report to the team's training camp later this week. The full roster is set to be in camp by July 28.
Training camp is first chance for the new players to be with their NFL teams due to the cancellation of previous off-season workouts due to COVID-19.