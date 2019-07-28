Sports

Eagles sign cornerback Orlando Scandrick

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

The 32-year-old Scandrick spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs after nine years in Dallas. He started seven games last year and 50 in his last four seasons with the Cowboys.

Scandrick has nine interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 11 ½ sacks in 140 games.

Scandrick gives the Eagles more depth. Starter Jalen Mills still isn't ready to practice after suffering a season-ending foot injury last October. Ronald Darby, the other starter, is returning from ACL surgery. Backup Cre'Von LeBlanc is wearing a boot on his foot after getting hurt the first day of camp.

