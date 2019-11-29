PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive lineman Lane Johnson to a four-year contract extension that runs through 2025. The deal is worth, $72 million, with $54.959 million guaranteed, according to media reports.
The deal, worth $18 million annually, is the highest among offensive lineman in history in terms of annual pay and guaranteed money.
The deal made Johnson the first player under contract for Philly in 2025.
Johnson is 29-years old and was the fourth overall draft pick back in 2013.