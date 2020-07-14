PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to a one-year deal for the 2020 season, the team announced on Tuesday morning. The deal brings back the long-time Eagle, but this time at a new position.
Peters will play right guard for the birds, instead of left tackle. He will replace Brandon Brooks, who is out for the upcoming campaign due to an injury.
Placing the 38-year old at guard will allow Andre Dillard to start at left tackle this year.
According to reports, Peters' deal is worth up to $6 million.
Peters has played 11 years for the Eagles and started 140 games at left tackle. He is the longest-tenured member of the franchise.