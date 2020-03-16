PHILADELPHIA- The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the active teams on Monday as the NFL continues business as usual while nearly the rest of the sports world has stopped amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Eagles signed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway and also did not tender Core Clement.
Ridgeway's deal with Philly is for one-year.
The 25-year old lineman played in seven games a year ago and had a pair of sacks, five solo tackles and had four quarterback hits.
The Eagles did not place the restricted free agent tender on Corey Clement, signaling that the team will not bring him back, at least not right now. The New Jersey native was hampered by injuries this past year and did not have a single carry.