PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year deal with back-up quarterback Nate Sudfeld, the team announced on Tuesday morning. The terms of the contract were not released.
The new agreement brings the 26-year old back to the birds for his fourth season.
Sudfeld is expected to back up Carson Wentz, but what is unknown is if he will have competition for the second-strong slot on the depth chart. Josh McCown became the second-string quarterback a year ago after Sudfeld suffered an injury in the pre-season.