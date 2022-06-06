Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo / Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced today that single-game tickets for all 10 Philadelphia Eagles home games and the team's Training Camp public practice will go on sale Tuesday, June 7 at 10:00 am EST. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

There is a four-ticket limit per household. Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.

The Eagles 2022 home schedule is listed below:

Preseason

Friday, August 12 vs N.Y. Jets, 7:30 pm

Regular season

Monday, September 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:30 pm

Sunday, October 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 pm

Sunday, October 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm

Sunday, October 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 pm

Monday, November 14 vs. Washington Commanders, 8:15 pm

Sunday, November 27 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm

Sunday, December 4 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 pm

Sunday, January 1 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 pm

Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 vs. New York Giants, TBD