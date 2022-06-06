PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced today that single-game tickets for all 10 Philadelphia Eagles home games and the team's Training Camp public practice will go on sale Tuesday, June 7 at 10:00 am EST. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
There is a four-ticket limit per household. Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.
The Eagles 2022 home schedule is listed below:
Preseason
Friday, August 12 vs N.Y. Jets, 7:30 pm
Regular season
Monday, September 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:30 pm
Sunday, October 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 pm
Sunday, October 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm
Sunday, October 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 pm
Monday, November 14 vs. Washington Commanders, 8:15 pm
Sunday, November 27 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm
Sunday, December 4 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 pm
Sunday, January 1 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 pm
Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 vs. New York Giants, TBD