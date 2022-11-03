The Phillies won't be the only Philadelphia team in action Thursday night.
Both they and the Eagles will be taking on their respective Houston teams.
The Birds will play the Texans at NRG Stadium, in the hunt for their eighth straight win.
It would be the first time ever that the team started a season with that many wins.
The game will be a homecoming for quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from the stadium.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.
First pitch of Game 5 of the World Series is set for 8:03 p.m.