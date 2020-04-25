PHILADELPHIA - The NFL Draft continued on Saturday with the final four rounds of selections and the Philadelphia Eagles were busy making picks and trades. The birds agreed to a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Eagles and 49ers flipped 6th-round picks, with Philadelphia also getting WR Marquise Goodwin. https://t.co/jmzPbv8O1W— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020
According to draft experts wide receiver was one of the areas of need for the Eagles heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. The birds addressed that need in the draft and with a draft-day trade.
Additionally, Philly made several trades that included swapping draft picks, including with the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins where the Eagles received additional picks for dropping back in the draft.
A full recap of the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft and what the local teams did during the final four rounds will be posted on WFMZ.com tonight after the conclusion of the selection process.