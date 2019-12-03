PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles waived wide receiver Mack Hollins, the team announced on Tuesday evening. The club also signed guard Sua Opeta from the practice squad.
Hollins caught 10 passes in 12 games this year for Philly. He appeared on both offense and special teams.
Opeta reportedly received interest from other teams to sign him to their active roster, which may have pushed the Eagles to promote him to their active roster.
Additionally, the Eagles signed defensive tackle Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.