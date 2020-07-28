PHILADELPHIA - According to the NFL Network, new Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin elected to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns. Goodwin, who the birds traded for earlier this off-season, reportedly has told the team his decision.
Goodwin's main concerns focused on his family, and his five-month old daughter. She was born earlier this year after Goodwin's wife previously had three miscarriages.
The NFL's training camps are set to begin this week as teams begin to prepare for the 2020 season. Players have the option to sit out this season due to coronavirus concerns, with several already informing their teams this week.