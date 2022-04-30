The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up their 2022 draft by picking a pair of players in the sixth round.
With the 181st pick in the draft, Philadelphia selected Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson. The Arlington, Texas native led Jayhawks defense with 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks during the 2021 season while playing primarily defensive end. His 61 tackles led the Big 12 and he named to the All-Big 12 second team.
At pick number 198, the Eagles chose SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra who transferred to the Mustangs from Oklahoma. As a senior he caught 38 passes for 465 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the All-AAC second team. While with the Sooners, he played alongside current Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season.
The Eagles OTAs begin on May 31 with the rookie minicamp also upcoming in May.