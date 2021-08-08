ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Buffalo Bisons scored nine unanswered runs to beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-3 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs (37-44) had an early 3-0 lead, but the visitors battled back in the final few innings of the game.
Lehigh Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Matt Vierling hit an RBI single and Darick Hall blasted a two-run home run. That lead lasted until the fifth frame when the Bisons scored their first run. Buffalo scored at least one run in the final four innings of the game to earn the victory.
Adonis Medina started the game for the IronPigs and pitched three perfect innings and left the game with the lead. He had a no decision with Jakob Hernandez taking the loss.
The IronPigs started a 12-game road trip in 14 days starting with the series opener on Tuesday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.