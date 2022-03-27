BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In the afternoon portion of the Lehigh Valley Senior All-Star Basketball Classic, the East girls pulled away for an 80-67 victory over the West at Northampton Community College's Spartan Center.
Nazareth's Kelly Leszcynski had 20 points for the East and recorded her 1000th point of her career. Palmerton's Brianna Moore led the West with 14 points and was named the game MVP.
Between games former Central Catholic and Lehigh standout Kerry Kinek was inducted into the Lehigh Valley Basketball Hall of Fame along with Allen's Jill Jeffrey, who went on to score 1,000 points for Montclair State.