The East Penn Raiders announce their 2021 preseason and regular season games in the Gridiron Developmental Football League.
The amateur team will kick off the matches on May 8th in a scrimmage against the WPA Wildcatz.
The regular season will start on May 29th against the Syracuse Strong. The first two games will have the Raiders playing away from the region.
The first home game will be on June 12th againt the Upstate Predators. East Penn will play four home games before finishing off the season at Upstate and Utica.
The East Penn Raiders are in their third year of existance and will make an appearance for the first time in the GDFL.
They've had much success in their first two season in the Major League Football.
East Penn Raiders anuncia el calendario de 2021
Los East Penn Raiders anuncian sus partidos de la pretemporada y la temporada regular del 2021 en la Gridiron Developmental Football League.
El equipo amateur comenzará los partidos el 8 de mayo con un amistoso contra los WPA Wildcatz.
La temporada regular comenzará el 29 de mayo contra el Syracuse Strong. Los primeros dos juegos tendrán a los Raiders jugando fuera de la región.
El primer juego en casa será el 12 de junio contra los Upstate Predators. East Penn jugará cuatro partidos en casa antes de terminar la temporada en Upstate y Utica.
Los East Penn Raiders están en su tercer año de existencia y harán su primera aparición en la GDFL.
Han tenido mucho éxito en sus dos primeras temporadas en la Major League Football.