East Penn Raiders gear up for a new league and a new season
The East Penn Raiders are gearing up for the 2022 season in a new league.
This upcoming season the Raiders will be a part of the Mid-Atlantic League, which has joined forces with the East Coast League. A better position for both leagues to get national games.
Tryouts for the Raiders will be held on April 24th.
Roberto Vinces
Sports
