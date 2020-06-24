WHITEHALL, Pa. - The East Penn Raiders semi-pro football team has been given the green light to hold open tryouts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the transition into the green phase beginning in the Lehigh Valley on Friday, Governor Wolf has given the okay for sports to resume so long as they follow CDC guidelines.
The Raiders will be hosting their tryouts this weekend in Whitehall for the upcoming 2020 season. Refreshments will be available for purchase, and the proper safety precautions will be put in place to assure everyone's health and wellbeing.