East Reading Boxing Club hosts 'Back to School Brawl' on August 27th

Andrés Acuña, owner and operator of the East Reading Boxing Club prepares his boxers for the 11th anniversary fight card that will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The event will feature eight Berks County boxers representing different gyms in Reading.
Aiden Cruz has been chosen to play the main event and it will be his last as an amateur.
According to Acuña, Cruz will turn professional.
The event will also feature live entertainment and handouts of school supplies to youth in attendance.
Along with free haircuts.
Doors open at 2 p.m. the first fight will start at 3 p.m.
69 News Spanish Edition was with East Reading when it held its first boxing event.
