EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg opened up play for the 2023 season on Thursday night with a resounding win over Pace, 62-9. The Warriors opened things up in the fourth quarter with 28 points.
First quarter of play, the Warriors start the scoring early. Aaron Tobias finds Tyrese Brandon for the 12-yard touchdown just under two minutes into the game. Tobias would toss another touchdown in before the end of the quarter for a, 14-3 advantage.
On the night, Tobias would throw four touchdowns and 230 yard in the win on 24 of 29 passing.
The Warriors would go into the halftime break with a, 20-6 lead. In the third quarter, Tyriq Lewis would crash into the endzone, 27-6. Later in the third, Tobias would throw his fourth touchdown pass to DJ Thompson, 34-6.
In the fourth, Lewis would score his second touchdown of the night, a 30 yard run to put the Warriors up, 41-6. A big night on the ground for Lewis as he'd add 121 yard rushing to go with the scores.
Defensively, the Warriors take two fumble recoveries to the house in the fourth quarter as well.
East Stroudsburg will travel to Indiana University of Pennsylvania in week two.