STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg opened up NCAA Super Regional at home on Thursday. The hosts falling to the University of Charleston (WV), 2-0.
A pitchers throughout the entire afternoon, the Golden Eagles broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning. Alyssa Lake coming up with a two-run double to give the Golden Eagles the lead, and eventually the win.
The Warriors would manage just one hit in the loss, while 10 batters struck out.
East Stroudsburg needs to win two games on Friday in order to make it out of the Super Regional. First pitch of game one is set for noon.