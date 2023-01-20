BETHLEHEM, Pa. - East Stroudsburg South making the trek south to take on Freedom on Friday night. The Cavaliers with a solid road win over the Patriots, 54-48.
Trailing by six at the half, the Cavaliers would come back in the second half trading buckets in the third quarter leading to a tie heading into the final quarter. They would outscore the Patriots, 14-8 for the win.
Jaen Chatman would lead all scorers with 20 for the Cavaliers, Mike Green close behind adding 15.
East Stroudsburg improves to 13-2 on the season, Freedom breaks its win streak at four, falling to 11-5. Each team has locked up their spot in the upcoming District tournaments.