CHATTANOOGA, Tn. - East Stroudsburg made its first ever appearance in the Division II Women's College World Series on Thursday afternoon. The Warriors opened play with a, 6-2 loss to North Georgia.
In the second inning the Warriors broke through, Kaitlin Houser with an RBI single down the right field line. That lead would be short lived for the Warriors though.
North Georgia would go on to score six unanswered runs after the brief Warriors lead. They'd respond with two runs in the bottom of the second, three runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth.
Denva Shaw-Tait would drive in the second and final Warriors run of the day in the seventh, an RBI double.
East Stroudsburg is off until Saturday where Nova Southeastern awaits them in an elimination game. First pitch is set for 1:30 PM.