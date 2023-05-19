STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg entered Friday with their backs against the wall in the NCAA Super Regional, but the Warriors would respond to the pressure well. ESU went 2-0 on the day over Charleston to win the Super Regional.
The Warriors combined to knock out the Golden Eagles, 5-0 between the two games on Friday.
Game one, the Warriors forced the decisive game three with a, 3-0 win. They scored all three runs between the fourth and fifth innings.
In the fourth, Abigail Weirich hit a sac-fly to break the scoreless tie and give the Warriors a, 1-0 lead. Next inning, Molly Nies would hit a two-run triple to build the lead up, 3-0.
Paige Zigmund allowed just three hits over seven innings.
Another gem from the circle in the second game of the day, and third of the series. The Warriors took home the Super Regional with a, 2-0 win behind Lehigh Ann Jenkins complete game shutout.
Jenkins would strikeout nine Golden Eagles batters in the win, allowing just four hits.
All of the offensive damage coming in the first inning for the Warriors. Jada Smallwood with an RBI double to drive in the first run, next batter Abigail Weirich with an RBI triple to bring Smallwood home.
It's the first time in program history that the Warriors have made it to the Division II Women's College World Series.