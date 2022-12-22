STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg men's basketball has been on a tear to start the season. The Warriors enter the brief holiday break sitting at 9-1 and nationally ranked.
As we near the new year, this Warriors squad leads the way in scoring in the PSAC, roughly 100-points per game. Helping to lead the way for the Warriors, former Bethlehem Catholic standout, Justin Paz.
As a whole, this is a team that turns defense into offense better than most. Paz a key cog in pushing the ball in transition for the Warriors.
East Stroudsburg returns to action on Friday, December 30th hosting Slippery Rock.