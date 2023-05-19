GREENSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg bounces back in a big way following its loss to Mercyhurst in the opening game of the NCAA Regional round. The Warriors putting up 20 runs in a win over Shippensburg.
The Warriors scored 18 of their 20 runs in the first five innings of the game. They'd score all 20 before the Raiders got on the board for the first time in the game.
Five Warriors batters had more than one RBI in the win, Jack Rothenhausler leading the way with four. Tim Haverstick close behind with three, while three others had two each.
East Stroudsburg will play Seton Hill on Saturday in another elimination game on Saturday morning, they need two wins to advance.