QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Elimination bracket for East Stroudsburg on day two of the PSAC softball championships. The Warriors, staying alive out powering California University of PA, 7-4.
Plenty of home runs between the two teams in this one. First inning of play, Denva Shaw-Tait with a solo shot to get things started for the Warriors. They'd grab a, 2-0 lead heading into the fourth.
Fourth inning, the Vulcans getting on the board, a three-run blast from Shayna Postler to take the lead.
This one would be tied up, 4-4 heading into the sixth inning. Another Warriors long ball would give them the lead, Maddy Pritchard with a two-run shot to left. They would tack on one more before the end for the win.
East Stroudsburg and Kutztown meeting in the consolation bracket after that.