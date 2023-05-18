GREENSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg's ninth inning rally comes up short in their NCAA Atlantic Region opener. Mercyhurst stays two losses clear of elimination with an, 8-6 win.
Mercyhurst jumped out to an early lead scoring three runs through the third inning. In the fifth inning the Warriors would finally breakthrough, Ben Piriavel with an RBI single to cut the deficit down, 3-1.
The Warriors would get within one in the seventh with Parker Frey launched a solo home run. From there it was back and forth down the stretch.
Mercyhurst responding to Frey's solo home run with two runs in the top of the eighth. Cameron Hubbard and Victor Cruz would bring two runs home for the Warriors in the bottom half to answer the bell.
Right back to Mercyhurst in the top of the ninth, plating three runs to put the game just out of reach. In the home half, Logan Stirr and Cruz would bring home the last two runs for the Warriors in the loss.
East Stroudsburg will take on host Shippensburg on Friday morning in an elimination game. First pitch set for 11:00 AM.