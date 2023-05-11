STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The top seed, East Stroudsburg opened up NCAA Regional play at home with a, 6-2 win over Bowie State. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
First inning of play, Jada Smallwood would line a two-run double into the right center for the early, 2-0 lead. Ensuing inning, Maddy Pritchard with an RBI double to right field to push the lead further, 3-0 Warriors.
Molly Nies and Reilly Vicendese would drive in two more Warriors runs in the fourth putting their squad fully in control, 5-0.
The Bulldogs would get two runs back in the fifth inning, but the Warriors were quick to respond. Bottom of the sixth, Brooke McKeown reached base safely on a fielding error which allowed Kaitlin Houser to score.
In the circle, Paige Zigmund allowed just four hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out 11 Bulldogs batters.
East Stroudsburg will square off against PSAC East foe, West Chester on Friday morning. First pitch is set for 11:00 AM.