KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown playing host to East Stroudsburg in a PSAC East showdown on the softball field. The Golden Bears and Warriors splitting the doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
Game one, going the way of the visiting Warriors, 8-3. It's the programs 18th win of the season as we inch closer to April.
Grabbing an early, 2-0 lead the Warriors would double that up in the fourth, Brooke McKeown and Molly Nies driving in both runs. The Warriors pitching stuff stifling the Golden Bears bats much of the way.
Sixth inning, the Golden Bears finally getting on the board. Sarah Harvey would launch a three-run shot to left to get KU within one run, 4-3.
The Warriors would tack on four-runs in the seventh to put this one away, Abigail Weirich with a three-run home run of her own over the right field fence. A strong seventh shutting down the Golden Bears comeback attempt.
Game two, the Golden Bears bouncing back with a, 5-1 win to split the series.