STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The East Stroudsburg softball team completed a perfect run through NCAA Division II Atlantic Region pod 1 with a 1-0 win over West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday at Creekview Park.
After posting victories over Bowie State and West Chester on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The Warriors had their hands full with the 45-win Bobcats. Pitcher Paige Zigmund held the visitors to just five singles over seven innings and Brooke McKeown delivered the only run of the game with an RBI single in the second to score Denva Shaw-Tait.
East Stroudsburg will host either Charleston (WV) or PSAC foe Shippensburg in the NCAA Super Regional on May 18-19 for the Atlantic Region championship.