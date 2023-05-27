CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The East Stroudsburg softball team split a pair of games on Saturday, but a 6-2 loss to top-seed UT Tyler ended the Warriors run in the NCAA Division 2 Softball Championships at Frost Stadium.
ESU had staved off elimination with a 2-1 victory over Nova Southeastern earlier in the day. The Warriors scored a pair of runs in the sixth and Paige Zigmund earned her 26th victory of the season to win the first NCAA Championship game in program history.
East Stroudsburg fell behind UT Tyler 6-0 but battled back with RBIs from Denva Shaw-Tait and Kaitlin Houser in the sixth inning. Tatum Goff closed out the game the next frame with some help from reliever Shea O'Leary.