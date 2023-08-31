EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg University held the Relentless marrow drive for the third straight year on Thursday. The drive done to honor the memory of two former Warrior student-athletes, Alyssa Oxenford and Ryan Smith.
Be The Match partnered with the school for the drive, its an organization that raises awareness for marrow and blood stem cell donations.
A Warrior student-athlete, Tyler Demikoff volunteer his time in honor of his coaches wife, "Our head coach's wife a couple years past had cystic fibrosis. it really inspired me to help with this organization to just see the impact that it has on other people."
The Warriors drive has become a part of the culture among the athletic teams on campus, a night where all the times come together as one.
Emily Mitarotonda, a junior women's lacrosse player is another Warriors athlete who volunteered their time. It's a personal thing for Mitarotonda and her teammates to partake in this drive.
"We had someone on our team, Alyssa, She passed away unfortunately. it's a big deal to the lacrosse team. you don't know if you're going to be the person to save a life but if you have the possibility to, why not?"
The Warriors drive has found nearly 1400 potential donors, and for those willing and able to donate it's all expenses paid.