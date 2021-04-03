READING, Pa. - Alvernia softball extended its win streak to 11 games in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, but saw its stretch of victories come to an end in the second game of the twin bill against Eastern University. The Eagles defeated the Golden Wolves 4-3 in eight innings in the second game after Alvernia won 7-1 in the opener.
The Golden Wolves jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the second game between the two teams on Saturday. Alvernia plated its second run in the sixth inning after four scoreless frames.
Eastern rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead. Alvernia tied the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Then in the eighth Eastern's Ellena Iannuzzelli hit an RBI single that proved to be the game-winner.
The Golden Wolves return to the diamond on April 10 to host Stevenson in a doubleheader.