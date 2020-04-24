BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The 2020 Eastern League all-star game was canceled, officials announced on Friday morning. This year's exhibition contest was slated for July 15 at NYSEG Stadium, the home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
This year's home run derby, which was scheduled for July 14, was also canceled.
According to the news release from the Rumble Ponies, who are the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, Minor League Baseball decided to cancel the events due to the delay in the start of the 2020 regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is a very unfortunate casualty of the COVID-19 virus. I know how much went into this from our community," Rumble Ponies Team President John Hughes said in a statement. "The fans, the elected officials, and the team went all in to put our best foot forward. We are now shifting our focus to providing an incredibly action packed schedule into a condensed season."
There is still no update on the status of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season as it remains suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.