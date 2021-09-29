ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh entering Wednesday night, losers in their last four, unfortunately that trend would continue. Colton Eastman would carry a no-hitter into the seventh, but the IronPigs would fall, 2-1.
Eastman's final line on the night, two hits allowed, five strikes outs and four walks. He lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh.
The IronPigs would strike first, Moniak with a solo home run in the sixth. In the eighth and ninth innings, Worcester would bring home two runs to take the late lead.