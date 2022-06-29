READING, Pa. - Another night and another gem on the mound for Reading. Colton Eastman with seven strong innings leading a 4-2 win over Somerset on Wednesday night.
Eastman allowed just four hits and one run in the win for the Fightins. The righty struck out four Patriots batters.
Turning to the offensive side of the ball, Aldrem Corredor led the way with two RBIs on a two-run home run in the fourth inning. That blast giving the Fightins a 3-0 lead.
The Patriots wouldn't score until the sixth inning, cutting into the deficit. Reading would get that run right back in the seventh.