EASTON, Pa. - The Easton School Board approved the addition of a girls' wrestling team during a virtual meeting on Tuesday night. The program will begin to compete in the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The Red Rovers become the second PIAA school to add the sport. According to PIAA rules, over 100 schools must carry a sport before it could become sanctioned by the statewide governing body.
Many around the sport see this is a big step for girls' wrestling, with Easton adding it, a school known for its rich wrestling history.
The EPC school had five girls compete in the wrestling program at the varsity and junior varsity levels last season. Additionally, there are 18 girls in the Easton youth wrestling programs.
According to reports from the meeting, the motion to add the team was unanimously approved. An estimated budget of up to $26,000 is expected for the new program.
There are more than 80 women's wrestling programs at the collegiate level.