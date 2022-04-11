BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Easton continued its winning ways on Monday with a 9-3 win over Freedom in an EPC East Division matchup.
Leading 2-0, the unbeaten Red Rovers (7-0) used a seven-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach. Justin Ramirez delivered the key blow in the inning with a three-run home run to right field.
Michael Moniz had three hits for the Patriots who fall to 4-3 on the season.
Freedom hosts Northampton on Wednesday and is idle until Saturday when they play neighboring Wilson at Richards Field.