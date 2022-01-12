EASTON, Pa. - Easton bouncing back from their loss to Nazareth with a win over Freedom in their Wednesday night dual. The Red Rovers winning handedly 38-18 over the Patriots.
This one was tied up early on at nine, following a Patriots win at 160 lbs. Noah MacIlroy able to work the reverse and get the key points for the win.
The Red Rovers begin to establish themselves in the 195 lb bout, Michael Hynes getting the pin to give Easton the three point lead. Then at 215, Tyler Cocciolillo gets the pin 19 seconds into the bout, Red Rovers up 21-12 at this point.
They continue to roll as the bouts went on. Easton sits at 11-1 following the win, Freedom suffers its second loss of the season, and is now 7-2.