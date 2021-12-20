The Easton boy's basketball team entered the 2021-22 with an inexperienced roster and waiting on four student-athletes to wrap up the football season. The Red Rovers, coached by Ben Childs, graduated eight seniors from a year ago.
Things don't get much easier for Easton as they welcome Pocono Mountain West on Tuesday. The Panthers are one of the stronger programs from the northern tier of the EPC 18.
Childs, in his ninth year leading the program, knows it will take time but believes the group is heading in the right direction as they seek their first win.
Easton will also face off against Bethlehem Catholic later this week before hosting the annual Jack Bennet Easton Rotary Holiday Classic from Dec. 27-29.