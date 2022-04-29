Easton and Emmaus clashing on the lacrosse field in both boys and girls lacrosse on Thursday. The Easton boys continuing their winning ways, while the Emmaus girls handled business at home.
In Easton, the Red Rovers won their eighth straight with a hard fought, 8-5 win over the Green Hornets.
The Red Rovers grabbed an early lead, built upon it and held on for the win down the stretch. After just a 2-1 lead at the half, they pushed it to 7-3 in the third quarter.
Easton improves to 13-2 overall, Emmaus falls to 9-5 but both have locked up spots in the District XI-3A tournament.
Across the valley in Emmaus, the Lady Green Hornets winning their sixth straight, 6-5.
This game was a back and forth affair all night, both teams heading into halftime with four goals. This one would be tied up again at five before the Green Hornets would get the deciding goal.
Emmaus is 14-1 and sitting atop the District XI-3A standings, Easton suffers just their third loss, 11-3.