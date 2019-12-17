Easton defeated Freedom 69-64 in an EPC boys' basketball game at Easton Area Middle School on Tuesday night. The Rovers handed the Patriots their first loss of the 2019-20 season.
In EPC girls' basketball, Nazareth topped Parkland 43-32 at Parkland High School to deal the Lady Trojans their first setback of the season.
In Easton's win, Ryan Boylan eclipsed 1,000 career points. He finished with a team-high 23 points.
For the Blue Eagles, Kelly Leszcynski had 14 points, which was tied for a game-high total.