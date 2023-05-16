NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The EPC lacrosse championships hit the turf in Northampton on Tuesday night. Easton and Pleasant Valley bringing home the gold at the end of the night.
In the boys title game, the Red Rovers rolled past Parkland, 14-7 to capture the programs first EPC title since 2016.
Early on, the Red Rovers doubling up the Trojans in the first quarter, Cael DiSora with the fourth goal of the night for his squad, 4-2 after one. They would push that lead to, 8-3 into the half.
Third quarter, the Trojans mounting a comeback and Parker Kusko's goal would help cut the deficit to four. But, the Red Rovers were just too much early on and down the stretch capturing the conference title.
Earlier in the day, the Bears knocked off Emmaus, 7-3 to repeat as EPC girls lacrosse champions.
The Green Hornets with the early advantage, Olivia Schmidt with the tie breaking goal to give her squad a, 2-1 lead. A low scoring affair throughout, the Bears would tie things up again before the half, Rylee Rath with the equalizer, 3-3.
Second half belonged to the Bears, they would hold the Green Hornets scoreless en route to the win.